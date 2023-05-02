Star Wars Fun Arrives In Fortnite Throughout May To Celebrate Star Wars Month

Just in time to celebrate Star Wars month, more fun from a Galaxy Far, Far Away is arriving on the popular video game, Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite Battle Royale is taking a step back in the Star Wars timeline. In Fortnite’s Find the Force — running 'til May 23, 2023, at 9 AM ET — players can choose among Obi-Wan Kenobi

Complete Find the Force Quests to unlock cosmetic and level up rewards in the free reward track for Find the Force, including the Clone Trooper Outfit. Want even more rewards for your Jedi acts and Sith deeds? Purchase the Premium Reward Track upgrade for an extra layer of rewards, including the Darth Maul Outfit. (Receive the Coruscant Guard Outfit upon purchase of the Premium Reward Track upgrade.)

Thought The Chosen One was left out? Or Naboo's most courageous senator? The Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala Outfits are available now in the Item Shop, along with the 501st Trooper and 212th Battalion Trooper Outfits!

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul await you on the Island in hologram form during Find the Force. If you accept their offer to train you, you’ll jump into a rift… then return wielding a lightsaber and new Force abilities. These Force abilities can be used while wielding your lightsaber, which’ll remain in your inventory until you drop it, get eliminated, or the match ends.

Force training will give you the ability to sprint faster and double jump while your lightsaber is equipped, regardless of which trainer you chose.

Accept Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Training and learn to use the Force to push objects and players away. If you accept Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi training, you’ll learn to use the Force to pull objects and players towards you. Seeking Sith training instead? Upon accepting Darth Maul’s training, you'll learn to use the Force to lift objects from the environment and hurl them at players.

Additionally, the lightsaber you get from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul can be used as a melee weapon! From Obi-Wan Kenobi you’ll receive a green Jedi Padawan Lightsaber, and from Anakin Skywalker you’ll receive a blue one. From Darth Maul you’ll receive a red Sith Apprentice Lightsaber.

There are no weapons on the Island more fitting for the Clone Trooper Outfit than the DC-15 Blaster. Obtainable from Republic Chests, this Assault Rifle has high accuracy and excels at medium-to-long range combat.

Complete Find the Force Quests to earn Galactic Reputation. You can complete them by doing things to enhance your Jedi or Sith skills, like getting trained by Jedi or Sith trainers, dealing damage with lightsabers, and searching Republic Chests. Completing Find the Force Quests will increase your Galactic Reputation, and the more Galactic Reputation you get, the more rewards you’ll unlock!

Navigate to the Galactic Reputation tab in the Lobby to keep track of your Galactic Reputation and remaining rewards. When clicking this tab, you’ll notice the free reward track and the Premium Reward Track upgrade which is unlockable for a fee. The free reward track contains 11 unlockable rewards, including the Clone Trooper Outfit as the final reward.

If you purchase the Premium Reward Track upgrade, you’ll unlock extra rewards as you unlock rewards in the free reward track (without having to complete additional Quests). The Premium Reward Track upgrade can be purchased for 1,000 V-Bucks and contains 11 unlockable rewards, including the Darth Maul Outfit as the final reward.

This track upgrade also contains the unlockable Wolf Pack Trooper Outfit and Ahsoka