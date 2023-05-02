“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Photo Op Appears at Downtown Disney

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can kick off the fun of the new Disney Junior series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures ahead of the debut of the new preschool show with a new photo opportunity as they stroll through the Downtown Disney District.

The new photo op is located in Downtown Disney near the Star Wars Trading Post store, along the main pathway as guests walk in from the parking garage pathway.

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ( Elena of Avalor ) i s supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer.

