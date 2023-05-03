Photos: New UOAP Lounge Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders have a new perk to enjoy. The new UOAP Lounge is now open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
- Since the UOAP lounge in Universal Studios Florida closed in December, we have been patiently awaiting the opening of the new location in Islands of Adventure’s Toon Lagoon.
- As seen in the image above, UOAPs can stop by the lounge (or the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida) to pick up the new Jurassic Park-inspired passholder magnet.
- Inside the new lounge, UOAPs will find plenty of seating and fun Coca-Cola decor.
- There are also multiple tables with built-in outlets and USBs for those who need to charge up their devices.
- UOAPs can also find passholder-exclusive merchandise and Universal Orlando Resort merchandise available for purchase.
- The opening of the lounge is just one of the many new UOAP perks for the month of May.
- UOAPs are also now able to take advantage of an exclusive entrance to Islands of Adventure, located at the park exit.
- Exclusive second-floor dining areas are also available in both Confisco Grille at Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille at Universal Studios Florida.
- And speaking of food, UOAP exclusive menus items are also available at restaurants in both parks as well as Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resort Hotels.
- And finally, UOAPs can save up to 45% on select rooms at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels.
- You can find more details on all of these new perks, including the complete exclusive menus here.