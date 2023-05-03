Photos: New UOAP Lounge Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders have a new perk to enjoy. The new UOAP Lounge is now open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

As seen in the image above, UOAPs can stop by the lounge (or the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida) to pick up the new Jurassic Park-inspired passholder magnet.

Inside the new lounge, UOAPs will find plenty of seating and fun Coca-Cola decor.

There are also multiple tables with built-in outlets and USBs for those who need to charge up their devices.

UOAPs can also find passholder-exclusive merchandise and Universal Orlando Resort merchandise available for purchase.

The opening of the lounge is just one of the many new UOAP perks for the month of May.

UOAPs are also now able to take advantage of an exclusive entrance to Islands of Adventure, located at the park exit.

Exclusive second-floor dining areas are also available in both Confisco Grille at Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille at Universal Studios Florida.

And speaking of food, UOAP exclusive menus items are also available at restaurants in both parks as well as Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resort Hotels.