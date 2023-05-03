Special “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Ant-Sized Blu-rays to be Given Away for Free Comic Book Day

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day and to celebrate, Marvel and Disney are giving away 800 limited edition “ant-sized Blu-rays” for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania across 16 comic book stores nationwide.
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available to buy now on Digital and will be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD May 16, but you can get your “ant-sized Blu-ray” this Saturday, May 6th.
- Each participating comic book retailer will give away 50 of these compact collectibles, along with Digital codes of the film.
- The list of participating stores includes:
- Big Lick Comics, Roanoke, VA
- Carol & John's Comic Shop, Cleveland, OH
- Comic Book World, Inc, Florence, KY
- Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy, Austin, TX
- East Side Mags, Montclair, NJ
- Fantasy Shop South County, St. Louis, MO
- First Aid Comics, Chicago, IL
- Flying Colors Comics, Concord, CA
- Gabi's Olympic Cards and Comics, Lacey, WA
- House of Secrets, Burbank, CA
- Illusive Comics & Games, Santa Clara, CA
- Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, Red Bank, NJ
- Source Comics & Games, Roseville, MN
- Westfield Comics, Madison, WI
- Wild West Comics and Games, Arlington, TX
- Yancy Street Comics, Port Richey, FL
- Follow the stores' social media channels for more information. No purchase is necessary.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You check out Benji’s review of the film here.