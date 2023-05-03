Special “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Ant-Sized Blu-rays to be Given Away for Free Comic Book Day

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day and to celebrate, Marvel and Disney are giving away 800 limited edition “ant-sized Blu-rays” for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania across 16 comic book stores nationwide.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available to buy now on Digital and will be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD May 16, but you can get your “ant-sized Blu-ray” this Saturday, May 6th.

The list of participating stores includes: Big Lick Comics, Roanoke, VA Carol & John's Comic Shop, Cleveland, OH Comic Book World, Inc, Florence, KY Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy, Austin, TX East Side Mags, Montclair, NJ Fantasy Shop South County, St. Louis, MO First Aid Comics, Chicago, IL Flying Colors Comics, Concord, CA Gabi's Olympic Cards and Comics, Lacey, WA House of Secrets, Burbank, CA Illusive Comics & Games, Santa Clara, CA Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, Red Bank, NJ Source Comics & Games, Roseville, MN Westfield Comics, Madison, WI Wild West Comics and Games, Arlington, TX Yancy Street Comics, Port Richey, FL House of Secrets, Burbank, CA

Follow the stores' social media channels for more information. No purchase is necessary.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania