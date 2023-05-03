Special “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Ant-Sized Blu-rays to be Given Away for Free Comic Book Day

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day and to celebrate, Marvel and Disney are giving away 800 limited edition “ant-sized Blu-rays” for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania across 16 comic book stores nationwide.

  • Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available to buy now on Digital and will be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD May 16, but you can get your “ant-sized Blu-ray” this Saturday, May 6th.
  • Each participating comic book retailer will give away 50 of these compact collectibles, along with Digital codes of the film.
  • The list of participating stores includes:
    • Big Lick Comics, Roanoke, VA
    • Carol & John's Comic Shop, Cleveland, OH
    • Comic Book World, Inc, Florence, KY
    • Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy, Austin, TX
    • East Side Mags, Montclair, NJ
    • Fantasy Shop South County, St. Louis, MO
    • First Aid Comics, Chicago, IL
    • Flying Colors Comics, Concord, CA
    • Gabi's Olympic Cards and Comics, Lacey, WA
    • House of Secrets, Burbank, CA
    • Illusive Comics & Games, Santa Clara, CA
    • Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, Red Bank, NJ
    • Source Comics & Games, Roseville, MN
    • Westfield Comics, Madison, WI
    • Wild West Comics and Games, Arlington, TX
    • Yancy Street Comics, Port Richey, FL
  • Follow the stores' social media channels for more information. No purchase is necessary.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
  • You check out Benji’s review of the film here.