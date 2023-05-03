The Foodie Guide to Mother’s Day at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Disney Parks Blog shared a Mother's Day foodie guide. Disney chefs and mixologists have put together a way to celebrate mom this year with delicious treats and drinks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

What's Available:

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Jiko – The Cooking Place (Available May 14 only)

Trio of Truffles Paired with Graham Beck Sparkling Brut Rosé: Lemon-saffron, rooibos tea, and dark chocolate-cinnamon truffles with Graham Beck Sparkling Brut Rosé (New)

The Mara (Available May 7 through 14; mobile order available)

Dark Chocolate-dipped Strawberries (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available May 7 through 14; mobile order available)

Mother’s Day Cookie Bouquet: Vanilla cookies decorated with royal icing (New)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available through May 31)

Bouquet Shake: Strawberry milkshake with strawberry purée topped with a flowery chocolate cake

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available through May 14)

Minnie Croissant Roll: Croissant dough with raspberry marmalade (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available May 7 through 14; mobile order available)

Chocolate Strawberry Tart: Chocolate mousse tart topped with strawberry crémeux, strawberry balsamic compote, and an edible flower

Steakhouse 71 (Available May 14 only)

Mother’s Day Brunch: Gather family and friends to enjoy delicious dishes from this special menu including: Floridian Eggs Benedict: Two poached eggs and a crab cake with hollandaise atop toasted English muffins served with breakfast potatoes Bacon & Eggs: Maple-lacquered pork belly, smoked cheese grits, and an egg Brunch-exclusive Hummingbird Bread Pudding featuring pineapple, banana, coconut bread pudding with candied pecans, salted caramel, and cream cheese ice cream



Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available through May 31)

Strawberry Shortcake Bar: Strawberry cake pop enrobed in white chocolate and covered in strawberry rice croquant (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available May 7 through 14; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Strawberry-Passion Fruit Bar: Cassis chiffon, passion fruit curd, strawberry mousse, and strawberry garnish (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Pineapple Lanai (Available May 11 through 14)

Mother’s Day Flowers DOLE Whip Float: DOLE Whip with Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red topped with shimmering edible flowers (New)

Kona Island and Capt. Cook’s (Available May 7 through 14; mobile order available at Capt. Cook’s only)

Aloha Mom!: DOLE Whip Pineapple crème puffs topped with coconut mousse, shaved coconut, and fondant décor (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available May 7 through 14)

Pistachio-raspberry Éclair: Pistachio crémeux, raspberry gel, vanilla Chantilly, and fresh raspberries (New)

Mother’s Day Mimosa Pairing: Limoncello, Nino Franco Prosecco Rustico, and raspberry with the Pistachio-raspberry Éclair (New) (Both items also available separately)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available May 7 through 14; mobile order available)

Mother’s Day Cupcake: Raspberry swirl cupcake filled with raspberry custard and crispy pearls topped with lemon buttercream, chocolate, and fondant décor

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available May 7 through 14; mobile order available)

Mother’s Day Cookie Bouquet: Vanilla cookies decorated with royal icing (New)

Coral Reef Restaurant (Available May 14 only)

Mother’s Day Dessert: Strawberry mousse, pistachio chiffon cake, and rosewater ganache (New)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 12 through 14)

Mother’s Day Sweet Treat: White chocolate-dipped strawberries and a mixed berry macaron (New)

Dockside Margaritas (Available May 13 and 14)

Violet Bouquet: Hendrick’s Gin, Cointreau Liqueur, Violet Syrup, and Lime Juice

The Ganachery (Currently available)

Rosa Regale & Ganache Square: A glass of Rosa Regale and your choice of ganache square

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Pooh’s Corner (Available May 11 through 14)

Pink Minnie Apple

Pink Minnie Cake Pop

Red Rose Cake Pop

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available through May 31; mobile order available)

Mother’s Day Donut: Raspberry and champagne-flavored iced donut topped with edible flowers and pistachio (New)

River Belle Terrace (Available May 14 only)

Turkey Dinner featuring house-made butternut squash soup topped with fried sage, roasted turkey dinner with slow-roasted herb butter turkey breast, home-style gravy, pork belly cornbread stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and cranberry sauce, and finally, traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream (New) (Reservations highly recommended) (Kids version available)

Disney California Adventure Park

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available May 12 through 15; mobile order available)

Mother’s Day Sundae: A scoop of strawberry and chocolate ice cream served in a waffle cup, topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate butterflies (New)

Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (Available May 11 through 14)

Pink Minnie Apple

Pink Minnie Cake Pop

Red Rose Cake Pop

Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Hotel

Goofy’s Kitchen (Available May 14 only)

Mother’s Day Brunch featuring a special holiday menu including some of the following (Reservations highly recommended) Mini Danishes, Croissants, Cinnamon Rolls, and Muffins Vegan Baked Ziti Carving Station featuring Slow Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, Turkey Breast, and Rope Sausage



Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Storytellers Cafe (Available May 14 only)

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet featuring the following special dishes (Reservations highly recommended) Chocolate-Hazelnut French Toast with strawberries Salmon with corn custard and spring succotash Marinated Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, and Arugula Crab and Shrimp with butter leaf lettuce, celery, red onions, dill, and creamy dressing Roasted Pork Loin with sweet onion purée, garden herbs, and apricot chutney



Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Holiday Cart (Available starting today through May 14)

Mother’s Day Mickey Cookie

Downtown Disney District

Marceline’s Confectionery (Available May 11 through 14)

Pink Minnie Apple

Pink Minnie Cake Pop

Red Rose Cake Pop