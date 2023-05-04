Theme From “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Now Available For Streaming

The main theme from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is now streaming and can be listened to on YouTube, keeping the fun of the new Disney Junior/Disney+ Series alive even when not viewing.

What’s Happening:

The main title from the new, original animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is now streaming, and available to listen to on YouTube.

is now streaming, and available to listen to on YouTube. From composer Matthew Margeson (Rocketman, The King’s Man), the “Young Jedi Adventures Main Title” is out today, introducing the youngest of Star Wars fans to a new adventure set 200 years before The Phantom Menace during the High Republic era.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ( Elena of Avalor ) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( Black Lightning) is consulting producer.

is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson is producer; and Lamont Magee ( is consulting producer. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. Earlier today, Disney+ Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Day 2023 coverage is presented by shopDisney