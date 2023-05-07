Libby Takes Center Stage In Latest “Theme Song Takeover” Featuring “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

A new Theme Song Takeover has debuted, with the BFF of the titular characters of The Ghost and Molly McGee, Libby Stein-Torres taking over the theme song of the series, despite her shyness and story-dictated inability to sing.

Devotees who watch the show regularly will know that there is a whole episode with a storyline devoted to the fact that Libby can’t sing, choosing to show off her talents for spoken word poetry instead. That is also addressed to comedic results in the new Theme Song Takeover, with Libby emphasizing that this is a fantasy interstitial and should not be taken as canon.

The voice of Libby herself, Lara Jill Miller, took to Twitter (after a few tries) to share that she is taking center stage when she announced that she would star in the newest Theme Song Takeover ahead of its debut on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wait! I was so excited I messed up! I meant move over MOLLY and Scratch! Ya know, Molly, my bff, best friend forever… er… yah… let's go take over some themes!!! Wahoooo! Wednesday! https://t.co/rhi2WPs1SK — Lara Jill Miller (@LaraJillMiller) April 27, 2023

The Ghost and Molly McGee currently is in the midst of its second season, and we’ve actually already seen a ghost version of Libby, kind of, in one of the recent episodes, which you can find out more about here.

You can catch up with Libby, as well as the rest of the gang from The Ghost and Molly McGee, now on Disney Channel and Disney+