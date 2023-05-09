Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to Name New District Administrator and Create Code to Enforce Penalties

Some new details have come out of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s upcoming meeting agenda, including the naming of a new district administrator and creating a code to enforce penalties.
What’s Happening:
- Firstly, Glenton Gilzean, Jr. is under employment consideration to become the District Administrator, a hiring expected to be approved at this week’s board meeting on Wednesday, May 10th.
- “As District Administrator, Executive will serve as the Chief Executive Officer and be responsible for performing all duties pursuant to the CFTOD Charter, the District’s policies, and as otherwise assigned by the Board.”
- Gilzean Jr. will earn a salary of $400,000 a year.
- Secondly, the board is looking to create an enforcement citation program to “provide a non-exclusive method to enforce its resolutions, regulations, rules, and codes.”
- The enforcement citation program will make violations of its resolutions, regulations, rules, and codes subject to one of four classes of fines unless a particular resolution, regulation, rule, or code provisions designate a different fine amount.
- Fines for these violations will range from $75 to $500.
- This program would also grant the administrator the power to assign a lien against any property who doesn’t pay their District fines.
- These updates come amid continued tension between the Board, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Disney, with the latter filing a lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointed Board, claiming retaliation.
- During their previous meeting, the Board voted to file a counterclaim against Disney. This will be the first meeting since that special session.