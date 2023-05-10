Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Approves Glenton Gilzean, Jr. as District Administrator

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved the hiring of Glenton Gilzean, Jr. as District Administrator.
What’s Happening:
- Revealed in a filing yesterday to be under employment consideration, Glenton Gilzean, Jr. has been approved to become the CFTOD District Administrator.
- “As District Administrator, Executive will serve as the Chief Executive Officer and be responsible for performing all duties pursuant to the CFTOD Charter, the District’s policies, and as otherwise assigned by the Board.”
- Gilzean Jr. will earn a salary of $400,000 a year, which was justified by board chair Martin Garcia at the meeting for added responsibilities, including as a defendant in the lawsuit being brought by The Walt Disney Company.
- Speaking at the meeting, Gilzean Jr. evoked Walt Disney’s original plans for EPCOT by saying:
- "Walt Disney once said his goal was to build a City of Tomorrow. The new leadership of this board is dedicated to doing just that."
- Outgoing District Administrator, John Classe, who was appointed by the previous Reedy Creek Improvement District, is set to remain as a special advisor.
- Classe’s proposed new contract requires him to assist the CFTOD in their legal battle with Disney, and prevents him from working for Disney.