“Immersive Disney Animation” Exhibit Coming to Los Angeles on June 23rd, 2023

Following celebrated premieres in 13 cities and rave reviews from critics and audiences across North America, Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Los Angeles will be the next city to premiere Immersive Disney Animation on June 23rd, 2023.

What’s Happening:

The Los Angeles iteration of Immersive Disney Animation will be housed in Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles – the same venue that was home to the popular Original Immersive Van Gogh – in the iconic former Amoeba Music Building at 6400 Sunset Blvd

Tickets for the Los Angeles presentation of Immersive Disney Animation start at $29.99 and go on sale May 12th at 10:00 a.m. PT at lighthouseimmersive.com/Disney

The creative team behind Immersive Disney Animation is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale ( The Shape of Water ), Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim ( Get A Horse! ), who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, Lighthouse Immersive's Global Creative Director David Korins ( Hamilton ), and Mexico City-based Cocolab.

), Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim ( ), who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins ( ), and Mexico City-based Cocolab. Immersive Disney Animation was called “jaw-dropping” by Axios, “a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get” by the Boston Globe, with Elite Daily remarking, “you really feel like you’ve stepped inside your fave film.”

Immersive Disney Animation saw its celebrated world premiere in Toronto in December of 2022. The exhibition is now open in 13 North American cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio and its first intercontinental presentation in Tokyo, with additional cities soon to be announced.

Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.

What They’re Saying: