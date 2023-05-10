“Immersive Disney Animation” Exhibit Coming to Los Angeles on June 23rd, 2023

Following celebrated premieres in 13 cities and rave reviews from critics and audiences across North America, Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Los Angeles will be the next city to premiere Immersive Disney Animation on June 23rd, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- The Los Angeles iteration of Immersive Disney Animation will be housed in Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles – the same venue that was home to the popular Original Immersive Van Gogh – in the iconic former Amoeba Music Building at 6400 Sunset Blvd.
- Tickets for the Los Angeles presentation of Immersive Disney Animation start at $29.99 and go on sale May 12th at 10:00 a.m. PT at lighthouseimmersive.com/Disney.
- The creative team behind Immersive Disney Animation is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim (Get A Horse!), who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton), and Mexico City-based Cocolab.
- Immersive Disney Animation was called “jaw-dropping” by Axios, “a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get” by the Boston Globe, with Elite Daily remarking, “you really feel like you’ve stepped inside your fave film.”
- Immersive Disney Animation saw its celebrated world premiere in Toronto in December of 2022. The exhibition is now open in 13 North American cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio and its first intercontinental presentation in Tokyo, with additional cities soon to be announced.
- Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh) to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney Animation Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim: “The rollout of Immersive Disney Animation has been met with overwhelming positivity and tremendous acclaim in the 13 cities we’ve debuted the show so far. And we are proud to announce that we will be presenting this spectacular exhibition in the birthplace of Disney Animation, where our studio’s first creations took shape. We can’t imagine a more fitting locale for this celebration of Disney animation, and the incredible artists and animators that bring these worlds to life.”
- Corey Ross, producer and founder at Lighthouse Immersive Studios: “Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles has housed one of the most impressive stagings of Immersive Van Gogh for the better part of two years. It is one of the most popular, best-selling venues of the 20+ other Lighthouse ArtSpaces we’ve opened across North America, and Immersive Disney Animation is going to take it to a whole new level.”
- The creative team for the Immersive Disney Animation is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale who said: “As a filmmaker, I am always seeking out ideas that can engage an audience in new and interesting ways, and to show them something that they have never seen before. Using the new technology that the immersive experience offers is exciting, but it’s important that it not interfere with the emotional investment that Disney fans have in the characters and storylines that audiences have come to cherish.”
- Dale continued: “This groundbreaking approach that Lighthouse Immersive Studios has created does exactly that by giving the viewer the sensation that they are actively sharing the space with the characters they most love from the Disney Animation library. Most of our guests have seen these films multiple times, but they tell me that they feel as though they are seeing them in an entirely new way, and that was always our goal.”
- Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, and said: “Having been a part of Disney Animation for over 40 years, I truly consider this one of the great joys within my career, partnering with Lighthouse Immersive to bring our characters, stories and films to audiences in thrilling and new ways. Watching the joy and delight the show brings to audiences is what dreams are made of."