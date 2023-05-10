Tony Gilroy Steps Away From “Andor” During Writers Strike

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Gilroy is no longer performing any non-writing duties for the Star Wars series Andor.
What's Happening:
- Tony Gilroy has shared that he is no longer performing any non-writing duties for the Disney+ show, Andor.
- It was reported on Friday that the scripts for Season 2 were completed, and Gilroy was still contributing producing services, including casting and music-related duties.
- Gilroy says he has not been present on the show since the strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on May 2.
- "I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions," Gilroy said in a statement.
- Lucasfilm has not commented on the situation.
- Last week, Disney sent a letter to writer-producers explaining that they were still expected to perform their non-writing producing duties.