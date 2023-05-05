Disney Sends Letter Stating Writer-Producers Must Perform Non-Writing Duties During Strike

Some studios in Hollywood, including that of Disney and Warner Bros, have issued letters stating that writer-producers from their studios must perform non-writing duties and may be obligated to act against their guild’s own mandates, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery sent out a letter to showrunners employed by their studios, allegedly reminding writer-producers who are striking that they are still expected to perform their contractually obligated non-writing services.
- The legal department of ABC Signature, owned by Disney, sent out a letter that reads: “We want specifically to reiterate to you as a showrunner or other writer-producer that you are not excused from performing your duties as a showrunner and/or producer on your series as a result of the WGA strike. Your personal services agreement with [the] Studio requires that you perform your showrunner and/or producing duties even if the WGA attempts to fine you for performing such services during the strike. Your duties as a showrunner and/or producer are not excused, suspended or terminated until and unless you are so notified in writing by the Studio.”
- The letter comes from Bob McPhail, the assistant chief counsel for ABC Signature, in the letter sent to showrunners.
- The letter is reportedly dated May 3rd, which was the second day of the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) strike against members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing studios and streamers.
- Those traveling through Burbank may have noticed a number of writers in front of the major studios and streamers who have hit the picket lines, seeking increased wage floors, viewership transparency, and protections against mini-rooms and the use of AI.
- WGA strike rules explicitly prohibit union members from performing these activities during the 2023 work stoppage, stating “The Rules prohibit hyphenates (members who are employed in dual capacities) from performing any writing services, including the ‘(a) through (h)’ functions,” putting showrunners and writer-producers in a difficult position, caught between the dictates of their employers and their own union.
- One unnamed longtime Disney showrunner said of the letter, “A lot of it sounds … wrong? A-H duties are specifically outlined by the guild as things you cannot do but legally I’m sure there’s a lot of tussling over this stuff. Long story short, this doc is fooling no writer. It’s just odd because it’s written almost as though we were trying to organize a company that wasn’t already unionized. Like, we’re all already in the union, man.” This showrunner did not get the Disney memo, as they do not currently have a deal with Disney at this time.