Disney Sends Letter Stating Writer-Producers Must Perform Non-Writing Duties During Strike

Some studios in Hollywood, including that of Disney and Warner Bros, have issued letters stating that writer-producers from their studios must perform non-writing duties and may be obligated to act against their guild’s own mandates, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery sent out a letter to showrunners employed by their studios, allegedly reminding writer-producers who are striking that they are still expected to perform their contractually obligated non-writing services.

The legal department of ABC