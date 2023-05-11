Free Memorial Day Weekend Event at Sunset Walk

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day this year, visit Sunset Walk. This is found just down the road from the Walt Disney World Resort.
What's Happening:
- If you were looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day this year, Sunset Walk has you covered.
- There will be a four day event taking place May 26–May 29.
- There will be bands, DJs, street performers, markets, car shows, and more.
Details:
- Friday, May 26 – Monday, May 29, 2022
- 5 PM Fri & Sat / 2 PM Sun & Mon
- Join the Promenade at Sunset Walk for our Memorial 4 Day Weekend as we honor the men and women of our military who sacrificed their lives for our country.
- Presented by the all new Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk.
Four Day Weekend Schedule:
Friday, May 26
- SWITCH — Rock ’n’ roll tributes from the ’80s and ’90s.
- Fired-Up Fridays car show.
Saturday, May 27
- Osaka Falls — Pop, top 40, & rock ’n’ roll.
- Show Car Saturday Night, 4–8 PM
- Street/Craft Market, starting at 4 PM.
Sunday, May 28
- Hacksaw Hamlin — Rock ’n’ roll classics.
Monday, May 29
- SocietY — Top 40, dance, rock, country, R & B, and Latin rock.
Plus
- DJ Scotty B and Central Florida’s best team of disc jockeys will be spinning nothing but the hits all weekend.
- Stilt walkers and street performers every day.
- FREE admission and parking.
- No outside food or beverage allowed.