Free Memorial Day Weekend Event at Sunset Walk

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day this year, visit Sunset Walk. This is found just down the road from the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

If you were looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day this year, Sunset Walk has you covered.

There will be a four day event taking place May 26–May 29.

There will be bands, DJs, street performers, markets, car shows, and more.

Details:

Friday, May 26 – Monday, May 29, 2022

5 PM Fri & Sat / 2 PM Sun & Mon

Join the Promenade at Sunset Walk for our Memorial 4 Day Weekend as we honor the men and women of our military who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Presented by the all new Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk.

Four Day Weekend Schedule:

Friday, May 26

SWITCH — Rock ’n’ roll tributes from the ’80s and ’90s.

Fired-Up Fridays car show.

Saturday, May 27

Osaka Falls — Pop, top 40, & rock ’n’ roll.

Show Car Saturday Night, 4–8 PM

Street/Craft Market, starting at 4 PM.

Sunday, May 28

Hacksaw Hamlin — Rock ’n’ roll classics.

Monday, May 29

SocietY — Top 40, dance, rock, country, R & B, and Latin rock.

Plus