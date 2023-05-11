Free Memorial Day Weekend Event at Sunset Walk

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day this year, visit Sunset Walk. This is found just down the road from the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

  • If you were looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day this year, Sunset Walk has you covered.
  • There will be a four day event taking place May 26–May 29.
  • There will be bands, DJs, street performers, markets, car shows, and more.

Details:

  • Friday, May 26 – Monday, May 29, 2022
  • 5 PM Fri & Sat / 2 PM Sun & Mon
  • Join the Promenade at Sunset Walk for our Memorial 4 Day Weekend as we honor the men and women of our military who sacrificed their lives for our country.
  • Presented by the all new Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk.

Four Day Weekend Schedule:

Friday, May 26

  • SWITCH — Rock ’n’ roll tributes from the ’80s and ’90s.
  • Fired-Up Fridays car show.

Saturday, May 27

  • Osaka Falls — Pop, top 40, & rock ’n’ roll.
  • Show Car Saturday Night, 4–8 PM
  • Street/Craft Market, starting at 4 PM.

Sunday, May 28

  • Hacksaw Hamlin — Rock ’n’ roll classics.

Monday, May 29

  • SocietY — Top 40, dance, rock, country, R & B, and Latin rock.

Plus

  • DJ Scotty B and Central Florida’s best team of disc jockeys will be spinning nothing but the hits all weekend.
  • Stilt walkers and street performers every day.
  • FREE admission and parking.
  • No outside food or beverage allowed.