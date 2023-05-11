SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to open their brand-new coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and we were invited out today to experience the “world’s first surf coaster.”

Pipeline is located near the front of the park, alongside the waterfront, making for some nice interactions with both the pathways and the central lagoon. One drop actually leads into a “splash down” complete with a wonderful fountain effect.

Watch NEW Pipeline: The Surf Coaster – Rider Cam and First Reaction:

Heading on-board the attraction, guests “hang ten” on a unique surfboard ride vehicle that replicates the thrilling sensation of riding the waves. Take your position in the upright stance of a pro surfer and ride along a track stretching over 2,950 feet at speeds of up to 60 MPH, reaching an astounding height of 110 feet.

This is the first stand-up coaster built in over 20 years, and the design has been updated to allow for more comfort. There’s a little extra give to the seat, which is not firmly fixed in one place, allowing you to “bounce” a little during the ride.

The station area has some light theming, but a really nice presentation. In fact the whole area feels very fresh and welcoming.

As you exit the attraction, you’ll head through the High Surf gift shop, where some Pipeline: The Surf Coaster merchandise can be found. This includes a hat, various tops, a shot-glass, and more.

Guests looking to commemorate their ride with something a little more can get these excellent framed Pipeline coins, in two different styles.

The maintenance building for the attraction is visible from the SeaWorld Orlando parking lot, but it’s been covered with a nice new mural welcoming guests to their day of wonder.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster officially opens on Saturday, May 27th, with annual passholder previews commencing tomorrow, May 12th.