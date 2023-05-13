The Frightmares Are Unleashed While Major Plot Points Arrive (Maybe Too Early) On “The Ghost And Molly McGee”

It’s May, and you know what that means….It’s time for a Halloween Special! Wait…what? At least in the world of The Ghost and Molly McGee it is.

Frightmares on Main Street

It’s Halloween in Brighton and Molly has put together a House of Horrors to raise money for Charity. Too bad nobody is impressed with it. Can you demand a refund for a charitable donation? Apparently if the House of Horrors is that bad they can.

Anyway, Scratch sees the opportunity to help Molly and show his ghost friends a good time. So he invites all his friends, including Geoff and Jeff, to the house of horrors to help Molly raise funds. The catch, and serious plot point, is that Ollie is also in attendance. Devotees may recall that OIlie is fully aware at this point that Scratch exists, but he thinks that his ghostly powers are convincing Molly to be his friend, brainwashing her in some way. All because in his mind, Ghosts are bad…they scared his dad once.

Ollie notices that Molly is acting strange (but when isn’t she) and uses his instruments to detect that Scratch is nearby talking to her. Clearly, she must be under his spell. Using one of his tools, he shoots Scratch with a substance that binds him and Molly and Ollie are tugging on either end of the ghost while Ollie explains why ghosts are bad (namely because they are scary and scared his dead) and Molly is explaining that that one ghost is bad but it doesn't mean all ghosts are bad (Lesson!).

While all this is happening, the rest of Ollie’s family is alerted to this mass presence of ghosts downtown and heads to the House of Horrors. There, Molly tries to distract the rest of the Chen family while Ollie and Scratch help hide the rest of the ghosts, but all this chaos has awoken another element of the spirit world – Frightmares.

Frightmares thrive on Chaos and as such, have arrived on scene. Most patrons of the haunted house have considered the ghosts they’ve seen some kind of crazy special effect, but now they are out and about through the town, picking up the guy selling the handpies and even Andrea Davenport and lifting them high into the sky.

With the Chen family on scene, now they have the chance to prove to the world that they’re not crazy and meant to be ridiculed. So they use an experimental trapping device built by June, which sucks up most of the Frightmares – until it doesn’t, and they all escape once again. June knows that her tool failed. So, the family, still out to prove themselves right, attempts to get proof of the ghosts on video. They take out their camera, and try to get the video when suddenly, Libby, who has been trapped inside a giant pumpkin decoration all episode, rolls on scene knocking the family down and trapping them in a pile of debris.

Convinced that Scratch can use his chairman powers for good, Ollie sets Scratch free and helps round up the frightmares and traps them in the first container he sees, which just so happens to be June’s canister device. The Chen’s free themselves and see that all the Frightmares are now gone, trapped in June’s canister, and thinking they are responsible for helping the townspeople.

Oh, the townspeople who all still think this was some great special effect coming from the House of Horrors, except for the creator of the Handpies, he knows what he saw, and he sides with the Chens. Now, more than ever, the Chens are out to find ghosts throughout the town and prove to the world that they are real.

But June knows Ollie knows something, after all – her device didn’t work and she saw Ollie talking to Scratch earlier before the Frightmares appeared.

So let’s wrap up. Ollie now sees the good in the ghosts, the rest of his family is out to prove to the world they exist while simultaneously harming the ghosts, and June knows something is up with her brother. Most of the set up from the beginning of the season has now arrived before mid-season gets here. Even Scratch says of the Chens, “They’re gonna be a problem aren’t they.” Yup. Can we go back to that storyline where Scratch remembers his human life now? Thanks.

You can catch this episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee now on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+.