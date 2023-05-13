Photos: Disney100 Items Now Available at Arribas Bros at Disney Springs

During a recent visit to Disney Springs, we noticed a variety of new Disney100 items available at the Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers shop.

Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers offers handcrafted crystal, Pavé crystal and porcelain giftware.

That now includes some special Disney100 items including a limited release Disne100 Tiara.

Presales on the tiara are available now and the item is priced at $89.

A variety of glass drinkware is also available, with the Disney100 logo etched in each glass.

A limited edition Mickey and Minnie china figure is also available.

The figure has an edition size of 1000.

And finally, a series of tea sets featuring some of your favorite Disney Princesses – like Snow White

Another set featuring Mickey and Minnie can also be seen in the images below.

More on Disney100 at Walt Disney World:

Later this year, Walt Disney World Resort will join the global celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary – 10 decades of creativity and innovation.

The celebration will see Spaceship Earth

Guests will also get to meet and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their platinum attire and get a picture with a new platinum Mickey Mouse sculpture.

Of course, new food and drinks will be available around the Walt Disney World Resort as well.

Some of the Disney100 celebration has already shown up at Walt Disney World, like these Disney100 photo backdrops which can now be found at all four parks and Disney Springs.

And of course, special Disney100 merchandise can also be found around Walt Disney World.

Be sure to check back for more details to come, as EPCOT