World of Frozen Opening November 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that their highly anticipated new themed area, World of Frozen, will open in November 2023.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time in forever, guests will be invited from near and far to take part in a Summer Snow Day at the kingdom of Arendelle, when World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland in November.
- The new area will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.
- The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT, as well as the all-new Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster.
- You’ll also be able to meet with your favorite Frozen characters at the Playhouse in the Woods, in addition to a restaurant and merchandise locations.
- A little more on the opening of World of Frozen can be learned in a new Disney Parks TikTok, including a sign that invites us to “Come Celebrate Summer Snow Day.”
- Disney recently shared a first look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, which included a look at Olaf and Sven, the loading area, and the coaster train in action.
- This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in November 2023.
