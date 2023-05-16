Photos: Bulk Of 50th Decor Now Removed From Cinderella Castle At Walt Disney World

Though the World’s Most Magical celebration ended numerous weeks ago at Walt Disney World, the removal of the 50th celebration decor from the landmark Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom continues, with the bulk of the adornments now removed.

Almost immediately after the 50th anniversary celebration concluded in March, the giant 50th medallion centered on the castle was removed. The 50th banners from the forecourt were also removed, and replaced by the tapestries that were installed prior to the beginning of the celebration.

The moat around the castle has also been drained to allow equipment to access Cinderella Castle with ease to aid in the removal efforts. The 50th decor also included very divisive ribbons adorning the turrets of the castle, adding gold embellishment to each of the icon’s towers. Those have all mostly been removed, save for a turret or two which are expected to be removed shortly as well.

Just ahead of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Cinderella Castle was completely repainted with more of a rose gold and royal blue aesthetic, especially when compared to the gray and fading light blue castle. Though some purists would be quick to point that that is more indicative of the castle’s namesake, Cinderella.

There are currently no plans to extensively repaint Cinderella Castle in any way, and no official plans for any kind of decorations celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company (AKA Disney100).