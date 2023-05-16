Construction Progress on New Disney Vacation Club Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Walt Disney World had already announced that they are building a new DVC tower at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. We were able to take some photos of the construction process.

What’s Happening:

Construction is currently happening at Walt Disney World with the building of the new DVC tower at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

This is located on the shore of Seven Seas Lagoon and on the monorail line to Magic Kingdom

Currently, the building is planned to be open in late 2024.

This will have beautiful views of Magic Kingdom and offer additional rooms, new recreation offerings, and dining options.

What They’re Saying:

“It’s no secret that our Members and guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”