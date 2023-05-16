“Doctor Strange” Star Chiwetel Ejiofor Reportedly Joins Cast of Sony’s “Venom 3”

From sorcerer to symbiote. Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor has reportedly been cast in Sony’s upcoming Venom 3, according to Deadline.
- Ejiofor is set to co-star alongside Tom Hardy, who will reprise his role as the titular alien and superhero.
- Sony has not commented on Ejiofor’s casting and details on both his character and the film are yet unknown.
- Ejiofor portrayed Baron Mordo, Doctor Strange’s friend-turned-nemesis, in both Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- In addition to Hardy, Ejiofor joins Ted Lasso star Juno Temple who also recently joined the cast of the film.
- Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films, will take up the reins as director for the third, in addition to writing.
- Marcel and Hardy will also produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.
- Despite a less than favorable critical reception for Let There Be Carnage, the first two Venom films grossed a combined $1.36 billion worldwide.
- The sequel and a brief appearance for Venom in Spider-Man: No Way Home, made connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has fans excited for the future of the character.
- While it’s unclear if those connections will persist, with MCU characters like Spider-Man potentially appearing in this third film, the idea has certainly been planted.
- Of course, that would then mean Ejiofor would be playing two different characters in the same cinematic multiverse (assuming he is not simply reprising his role as Mordo).