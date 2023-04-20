“Ted Lasso” Star Juno Temple Joins the Cast of “Venom 3”

Emmy nominee and star of Ted Lasso, Juno Temple, has joined the cast of Sony and Marvel’s Venom 3, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Juno Temple has joined the cast of Venom 3, alongside returning lead Tom Hardy.
  • Details on her role are currently unknown, as are any other plot or character details.
  • Temple skyrocketed to worldwide acclaim in the hit series Ted Lasso. She has also appeared in The Offer Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather, and is currently filming the fifth season of FX’s Fargo in a starring role.
  • Longtime franchise writer Kelly Marcel is in the directing chair for Venom 3.
  • Marcel and Hardy also will produce, with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story she and Hardy wrote. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker also are producing.

