Screenwriter Kelly Marcel to Direct “Venom 3”

Writer and producer of the first two Venom films, Kelly Marcel, has been appointed as director of the upcoming third film in the franchise, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Kelly Marcel has been set as the director of Sony Pictures’ Venom 3, which will star Tom Hardy in the titular role.
- Marcel and Hardy will also produce with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing.
- At this time, plot and character details are unknown.
- The first two films had their own director, Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis, respectively, but Marcel has been there from the start as Venom’s journey was being mapped out. Deadline insiders say Hardy and Marcel have always been on the same page when it comes to shaping Venom’s story, and that heading into the final chapter the two were in step with what direction they wanted to head.
- Hardy announced on his social media channels earlier this year that Marcel was back at work on the script, and as the two were developing the story, sources say it became clear that it made sense for Marcel to take over directing duties as well.
- Aside from her work with the Venom series, Marcel is perhaps best known for writing the first film in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and for co-writing Saving Mr. Banks and Cruella for Disney.