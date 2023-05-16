Mitsukoshi Department Store in EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

One of the ways Walt Disney World guests can celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month is by heading over to EPCOT, where they can check out numerous “A World of Voices” Opportunities, including a display in the fan-favorite Mitsukoshi Department Store in the Japan Pavilion in World Showcase.

Though the Japan pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase shares Japanese culture all year round, now during AAPI month, a special exhibit is on display at the landmark Mitsukoshi Department Store in the pavilion. Not only does this retail location showcase traditional Japanese architecture and design, but includes a wide selection of authentic items, from Kimonos to the Kawaii (Cute) pop items mostly imported from Japan. The store includes popular Japanese toys, unique apparel, incense, and snacks for a holistic shopping experience.

The Japan pavilion also shares Omotenashi, Japan’s unique and signature hospitality, through its restaurants and food kiosks.

The Mitsukoshi Department Store is located on the ground floor of the Japanese Pavilion, which is reminiscent of an Imperial ceremonial hall. It extends the length of the pavilion, leading guests to the Bijutsu-kan Gallery, where you’ll find an exhibit of displays that focus on Japan’s renowned culture of “cute.”

As part of both AAPI Heritage month and the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, the pavilion also recently showcased a Shishi-Odoshi garden, which was built for the festival and can be seen until the festival concludes in July. You can read more about the garden here and check out the video below.