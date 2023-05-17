Harmonious Barges Have Been Removed From World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT

The barges which were the last pieces of Harmonious have officially been removed from World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT.

What's Happening:

The final pieces that were remaining from Harmonious have officially been removed.

If you are planning on being at EPCOT, there is still a magical fireworks show happening every night called EPCOT Forever

A lot of #EPCOT fans can sleep easier finally, knowing that the last remnants of the #Harmonious barges have been removed from #WorldShowcase lagoon pic.twitter.com/S31m1nrQpf — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 17, 2023

About EPCOT Forever: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Witness the wonder as the story of EPCOT and its next incredible chapter come to life in this nighttime spectacular.

Behold the single “spark of imagination” that started it all. Watch it grow, evolve and transform into a nighttime extravaganza that stirs the senses and captures all you love about EPCOT and all that’s to come––with dazzling fireworks and stunning laser effects set to tunes that have become theme park favorites.