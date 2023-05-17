Music From National Geographics Limited Series “A Small Light” Debuting This Month

In support of National Geographic’s A Small Light, music from the limited series will be released later this month.

In support of National Geographic’s new limited series A Small Light , Ariel Marx ( Candy, Shiva Baby, American Horror Story ) serves as composer and GRAMMY-nominated Este Haim ( The White Lotus season two, Maid, Cha Cha Real Smooth ) is the executive music producer for the series.

The album's original score from Marx, A SMALL LIGHT ORIGINAL SCORE album, will be released on Hollywood Records on May 19 on all streaming platforms.

album, will be released on Hollywood Records on May 19 on all streaming platforms. Additionally, A SMALL LIGHT SONGS FROM THE LIMITED SERIES, which will include exclusive covers from renowned musical talents — including Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten featuring Michael Imperioli, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf, King Princess and Orville Peck, and Moses Sumney ― will be released on May 23.

All songs were co-produced by Este Haim. Till We Meet Again was co-produced by Rostam.

A Small Light Original Score Album

Tracklisting:

1. The Bookcase (1:09)

(1:09) 2. A Chicken More Like You (1:21)

(1:21) 3. A Prayer for Peter (1:52)

(1:52) 4. Ransacked (2:13)

(2:13) 5. They're Not Coming Back (2:43)

(2:43) 6. All The Money in Amsterdam (1:04)

(1:04) 7. A Secret Meeting (3:48)

(3:48) 8. Part of the Resistance (2:07)

(2:07) 9. Miep and Jan (2:54)

(2:54) 10. Please Don’t Go (3:46)

(3:46) 11. She Stays with Me (2:48)

(2:48) 12. The Raid of Opekta (10:08)

(10:08) 13. What Happens Now (1:18)

(1:18) 14. Do This for Her (4:01)

(4:01) 15. The Allies Have Landed (3:17)

(3:17) 16. We Don’t Lie To Each Other (1:29)

(1:29) 17. Miep And Tess (2:51)

(2:51) 18. The Happiest Girl in The World (2:48)

(2:48) 19. Before the War (1:36)

(1:36) 20. I Remember You (3:09)

(3:09) 21. We’re Here (3:22)

(3:22) 22. You Should Have Told Us (1:45)

(1:45) 23. Everything Feels Different (2:29)

(2:29) 24. A Bribe (1:18)

(1:18) 25. What Can Be Saved (8:51)

(8:51) 26. Coming Home (1:32)

(1:32) 27. I Found a Place (1:41)

(1:41) 28. Amsterdam is Liberated (0:57)

(0:57) 29. You Have to Live (2:26)

(2:26) 30. The Annex (2:55)

A Small Light Songs From the Limited Series Album

Tracklisting:

1. Till We Meet Again by Danielle Haim (originally performed by Doris Day)

by Danielle Haim (originally performed by Doris Day) 2. Cheryl by Kamasi Washington (originally performed by Charlie Parker)

by Kamasi Washington (originally performed by Charlie Parker) 3. I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire by Sharon Van Etten and featuring spoken word by Michael Imperioli (originally performed by The Ink Spots)

by Sharon Van Etten and featuring spoken word by Michael Imperioli (originally performed by The Ink Spots) 4. My Reverie by Angel Olsen (opb. Larry Clinton & His Orchestra ft. Patti Dugan)

by Angel Olsen (opb. Larry Clinton & His Orchestra ft. Patti Dugan) 5. When You’re Smiling by Weyes Blood (originally performed by Ella Fitzgerald)

by Weyes Blood (originally performed by Ella Fitzgerald) 6. Autumn Leaves by Remi Wolf (originally performed by Nat King Cole

by Remi Wolf (originally performed by Nat King Cole 7. I’m Making Believe by King Princess and Orville Peck (originally performed by Bing Crosby)

by King Princess and Orville Peck (originally performed by Bing Crosby) 8. I’ll Be Seeing You by Moses Sumney (originally performed by Billie Holiday)

