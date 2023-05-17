Photos and Video: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at New AdventHealth ER at Flamingo Crossings Town Center

AdventHealth hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new offsite emergency room department located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center, bringing trusted emergency care and a first-of-its-kind patient experience for Central Florida visitors and community members, including Walt Disney World Resort guests and cast members.

To commemorate this important milestone in the latest chapter of the alliance in which AdventHealth became the Official Health Care Provider of Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Official Virtual Health Care Provider of Walt Disney World Resort, special guests – Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse — participated in the ceremony.

The emergency room, located near the western gateway to Walt Disney World Resort, will be staffed by a comprehensive clinical team including board-certified emergency physicians and nurses.

The state-of-the-art design of the facility and team member training will bring an enhanced patient experience for those who need emergency care and access to specialists including experts in heart, stroke and stomach pain.

The ER’s design and patient experience will be unique in the AdventHealth network, with Key West-influenced architecture and Disney-inspired touches and familiar characters from The Little Mermaid, Moana, and the Finding Nemo film series to enhance the patient experience.

The patients’ journey to whole-person care begins with a unified water-themed setting, with the use of color, sound and light to help patients feel at ease and feel whole.

By utilizing unique technology, patients can create a peaceful and calming environment that puts control in the palm of their hands.

Each patient room is equipped with a media screen that features custom Disney animated content.

The approximately 19,000-square-foot facility will have 24 private patient rooms; respiratory therapy; diagnostic imaging including CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound; and a full-service laboratory.

For Walt Disney World Resort guests with health care needs, AdventHealth also provides a diverse range of services and vacation planning tools, both before and during their trips through the AdventHealth World of Wellness.

The AdventHealth World of Wellness is a health care ecosystem that offers Walt Disney World Resort guests access to convenient care services that are just a call or a click away.

AdventHealth ER at Flamingo Crossings Town Center will open to the public later this month.

Watch the ribbon cutting ceremony below:

What they’re saying: