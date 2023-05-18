According to Deadline, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will be returning for Deadpool 3.

What’s Happening:

Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will be joining Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3 , directed by Shawn Levy.

, directed by Shawn Levy. Hildebrand will be back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, "the mutant cohort of Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, with the ability to generate nuclear explosions."

Kutsuna will play the girlfriend of Yukio, a Japanese mutant ninja who we met in Deadpool 2 .

. The plot details for the new film are still being kept a secret with the film set to be released on November 8, 2024.

Other Returning Deadpool Veterans:

Karan Soni

Leslie Uggams

Morena Baccarin

Stefan Kapicic

Rob Delaney

New to Deadpool Cast: