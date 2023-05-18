Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna Will Be Returning for “Deadpool 3”

by |
Tags: ,

According to Deadline, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will be returning for Deadpool 3.

What’s Happening:

  • Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will be joining Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy.
  • Hildebrand will be back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, "the mutant cohort of Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, with the ability to generate nuclear explosions."

  • Kutsuna will play the girlfriend of Yukio, a Japanese mutant ninja who we met in Deadpool 2.
  • The plot details for the new film are still being kept a secret with the film set to be released on November 8, 2024.

Other Returning Deadpool Veterans:

  • Karan Soni
  • Leslie Uggams
  • Morena Baccarin
  • Stefan Kapicic
  • Rob Delaney

New to Deadpool Cast:

  • Hugh Jackman
  • Emma Corrin
  • Matthew Macfadyen