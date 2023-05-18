According to Deadline, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will be returning for Deadpool 3.
What’s Happening:
- Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will be joining Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy.
- Hildebrand will be back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, "the mutant cohort of Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, with the ability to generate nuclear explosions."
- Kutsuna will play the girlfriend of Yukio, a Japanese mutant ninja who we met in Deadpool 2.
- The plot details for the new film are still being kept a secret with the film set to be released on November 8, 2024.
Other Returning Deadpool Veterans:
- Karan Soni
- Leslie Uggams
- Morena Baccarin
- Stefan Kapicic
- Rob Delaney
New to Deadpool Cast:
- Hugh Jackman
- Emma Corrin
- Matthew Macfadyen