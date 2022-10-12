“Avengers: Secret Wars,” “Deadpool 3” and More Marvel Films Delayed

Four upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films have been delayed, including Avengers: Secret Wars and the recently scheduled Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The catalyst for the shift to the Marvel schedule is likely the recent departure of director Bassam Tariq from the Blade film.
- With Marvel currently searching for a new director, Blade has been pushed back from it’s previous release date of November 3, 2023 to September 6, 2024.
- The move led to a slate of changes to the schedule at Deadpool 3 then had to be moved off of that September date.
- Deadpool 3 will now hit theaters on November 8, 2024 rather than September 6, 2024.
- That then pushes Marvel’s Fantastic Four off of November 8, 2024 and back to February 14, 2025.
- Finally, though its previously release date was unaffected, Avengers: Secret Wars was pushed back from November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026.
- Interestingly, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was unaffected and remains on schedule for a May 2, 2025 release.
- This means the two scheduled Avengers films are no longer scheduled just six months apart and instead will hit theaters one year from each other.
- That schedule mirrors the release dates of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which also hit theaters just a day short of one year apart.
Summary of the changes:
- Blade
- Old date: November 3, 2023
- New date: September 6, 2024
- Deadpool 3
- Old date: September 6, 2024
- New date: November 8, 2024
- Fantastic Four
- Old date: November 8, 2024
- New date: February 14, 2025
- Avengers: Secret Wars
- Old date: November 7, 2025
- New date: May 1, 2026