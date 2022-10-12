“Avengers: Secret Wars,” “Deadpool 3” and More Marvel Films Delayed

Four upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films have been delayed, including Avengers: Secret Wars and the recently scheduled Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The catalyst for the shift to the Marvel schedule is likely the recent departure of director Bassam Tariq Blade film.

With Marvel currently searching for a new director, Blade has been pushed back from it's previous release date of November 3, 2023 to September 6, 2024.

The move led to a slate of changes to the schedule at Deadpool 3 then had to be moved off of that September date.

Deadpool 3 will now hit theaters on November 8, 2024 rather than September 6, 2024.

That then pushes Marvel's Fantastic Four off of November 8, 2024 and back to February 14, 2025.

Finally, though its previously release date was unaffected, Avengers: Secret Wars was pushed back from November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026.

Interestingly, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was unaffected and remains on schedule for a May 2, 2025 release.

This means the two scheduled Avengers films are no longer scheduled just six months apart and instead will hit theaters one year from each other.

That schedule mirrors the release dates of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which also hit theaters just a day short of one year apart.

Summary of the changes: