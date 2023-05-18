“D23: Inside Disney” Takes A Deep Dive Under The Sea For All Things “The Little Mermaid”

A new episode of the D23: Inside Disney Video podcasts goes all in and devotes the episode to all things Under The Sea, taking a look at all things celebrating The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

A new episode of the D23: Inside Disney Video Podcast lets viewers dive beneath the sea with Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Alan Menken, and more to explore the making of Walt Disney Studios' The Little Mermaid .

. There, viewers discover treasures untold, from behind-the-scenes stories to stunning musical performances, with the help of the cast and creatives of the film.

The episode features an exclusive interview with Halle Bailey where she shares what it was like becoming Ariel for the film before featuring other interviews with the cast and crew, and featurettes including: Awkwafina Voicing Scuttle Jacob Tremblay voicing Flounder Javier Bardem as King Triton Melissa McCarthy on the special effects to bring her Ursula to life Interviews with Yvette Nicole Brown and Nina West Interview with Producer John DeLuca and Director Rob Marshall Alan Menken discussing the film’s new songs Halle Bailey performing “Part of Your World” at Disneyland The world premiere of The Little Mermaid Art Malik getting casts as Grimsby First look at “Poor Unfortunate Souls”



The film stars: Halle Bailey ( grown-ish ) as Ariel Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric Daveed Diggs ( Hamilton ) as the voice of Sebastian Awkwafina ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) as the voice of Scuttle Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder Noma Dumezweni ( Mary Poppins Returns ) as Queen Selina Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby Javier Bardem ( No Country for Old Men) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ( Finding Neverland).

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Encanto ).

and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters on May 26th.