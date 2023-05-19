Auli‘i Cravalho Not Reprising Titular Role in Live-Action “Moana”

Auli‘i Cravalho, the actress who voiced Moana in the original animated film, has announced via her Instagram that she will not be reprising the role.

Cravalho, who was announced to be an executive producer on the film previously, shared a heartfelt message in a brief video: “When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that helped inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo.”

Check out the video below:

More on Live-Action Moana: