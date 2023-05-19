Marriott’s Delta Hotels Orlando Celebration Finishes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Marriott’s Delta Hotels Orlando Celebration has finished a multi-million dollar renovation and recently revealed their finalized room design.

What’s Happening:

As its $35 million renovation culminates, Marriott’s Delta Hotels Orlando Celebration has unveiled its new guestroom design, among other property highlights.

Sprawling across the hotel’s 20-acre property, six buildings house the 718-room transformation. Each building has been renamed with tropical references which help create the sense of a serene vacation. The rooms reflect Marriott’s Delta brand’s modern style, with a fresh, clean look, accented by warm undertones.

Located just 1.5 miles from Walt Disney World Universal Orlando

Guests can enjoy two pools, a waterfall and slide, two tennis courts, fitness area, bars and restaurants ranging from grab-and-go to full-service, including the new indoor restaurant, The Pointe, and the newly updated poolside bar and grill, Rum Shack. Elite Bonvoy members can also take advantage of the Delta Pantry for convenient, healthy, on-the-go continental breakfast, premium snacks and beverages. Final enhancements are concluding on the conference center’s 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

The 718-room property was purchased by Tishman Hotel Corporation last year. StepStone Hospitality is the management company overseeing all operations.

The hotel is inviting guests to celebrate its renovations by offering 15% off rates with the corporate code NEW. Guests can book their rooms by visiting www.marriott.com/mcodk

What They’re Saying:

Managing Director Paul Wilson: “This renovation completely transforms the experience of our guests. Travelers looking for a modern, relaxing space to wind down during their visit to Orlando and Disney can find it here.”