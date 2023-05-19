Fantasmic! to Remain on Hiatus at the Disneyland Resort Until at Least Labor Day

Following a fire involving the Maleficent dragon along the RIvers of America, the Disneyland Resort has announced that Fantasmic! will be on hiatus until at least Labor Day.

What’s Happening:

During a recent performance of the nighttime spectacular, the Maleficent dragon was involved in an unplanned fire

Despite previously trying to launch an alternate version of the show, Disney has decided to put the production on hiatus through at least Labor Day in order to deliver a high quality show.

Alternative entertainment experiences are being explored for the summer.

The Disneyland Resort is also using this time to evaluate the show and explore opportunities to add new magic and touches for Guests to enjoy.

All impacted cast members will be used in other roles at the resort.

It should also be noted that no one was injured during the incident last month.

What They’re Saying: