Walt Disney World Receives Award For Glass Pulverizing Program at Fort Wilderness

Dr. Mark Penning has taken to Instagram to share that the Walt Disney World Resort was a recipient of a 2023 SEAL award, recognizing the positive impacts of a sustainability project taking place at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, we reported

Today, Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President at Disney’s Animal, Science, and Environment shared that this innovative program has received the Environmental Initiatives Award at the SEAL 2023 Business Sustainability Awards.

The SEAL Awards celebrate the companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability, and develop innovative initiatives that will positively impact the environment for centuries to come.

As part of the program at Walt Disney World, Cast Members at the resort are collecting glass placed in recycle bins, and transferring it to a glass pulverizer. There, the glass travels up conveyor belts where it is crushed before being sorted through mesh screens. Larger screens for a gravel-like material, and smaller screens for a finer sand-like material. Within 30 seconds, a sauce jar or beverage bottle can turn into a beautiful, soft-sand mix.

The pulverizer can process up to 2,000 pounds of glass per hour. So, a full ton can go through this machine every hour and be converted into sand and gravel instead of being routed to a landfill.

At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, the material is being used to fill in holes on gravel roads and the horseback riding trails.

Don’t worry, the pulverizer processes the glass in a way that removes any sharp edges, which makes it safe for animals to walk on and it actually creates less dust on the trails, which makes for a better experience.

Walt Disney World is exploring other uses for the material which could debut in the near future. Cast members are currently exploring possibilities, including use on roadbeds, golf course bunkers, filtration systems, sandbags and drainage improvements. It may even be used in recreation areas and in non-structural concrete like sidewalks and tennis courts.

Dr. Mark goes on to explain in his announcement to remind folks that “Whether you’re turning glass into sand or simply sorting your glass containers into a recycle bin, every simple action can help create a world in balance and make a happier, healthier planet possible for all”