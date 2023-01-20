Walt Disney World Explores New Uses For Recycled Glass

Walt Disney World is always on the lookout for new ways to protect the planet, and a new recycling effort which turns glass back into sand is being explored at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

As part of a pilot program, Cast Members at the resort are collecting glass placed in recycle bins, and transferring it to a glass pulverizer. There, the glass travels up conveyor belts where it is crushed before being sorted through mesh screens. Larger screens for a gravel-like material, and smaller screens for a finer sand-like material. Within 30 seconds, a sauce jar or beverage bottle can turn into a beautiful, soft-sand mix.

The pulverizer can process up to 2,000 pounds of glass per hour. So, a full ton can go through this machine every hour and be converted into sand and gravel instead of being routed to a landfill.

At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, the material is being used to fill in holes on gravel roads and the horseback riding trails.

Don’t worry, the pulverizer processes the glass in a way that removes any sharp edges, which makes it safe for animals to walk on and it actually creates less dust on the trails, which makes for a better experience.

Walt Disney World is exploring other uses for the material which could debut in the near future. Cast members are currently exploring possibilities, including use on roadbeds, golf course bunkers, filtration systems, sandbags and drainage improvements. It may even be used in recreation areas and in non-structural concrete like sidewalks and tennis courts.

This is just one example of the ways The Walt Disney Company is aiming to lead the way in protecting the planet with their environmental goals by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, achieve zero waste to landfills, further reduce single-use plastics and emissions, and expand renewable energy efforts.