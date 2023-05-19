Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” Takes Inspiration from “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Dives Deeper Into Nick Fury

We’re not sure who our heroes can trust as they’ve been infiltrated by an enemy who hopes to enact a sinister plan. If you’re not sure if I’m referring to Marvel’s Secret Invasion or Captain America: The Winter Soldier, that’s because the former took some inspiration from the latter.

A recent interview between Total Film Disney+ Secret Invasion .

. Though, perhaps “insight” is a poor choice of words as the pair explained that the new series takes some inspiration from Marvel’s 2014 film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier .

. Schwartz points out that the team looked at the success of the Captain America sequel and decided this was a type of story they could tell: " The Winter Soldier certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. Secret Invasion takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick [Fury]. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love."

sequel and decided this was a type of story they could tell: Despite the fact that Nick Fury is a character Marvel fans have gotten to know bit by bit since 2008, when he made his big screen debut in Iron Man , this project will allow fans to get to know him more closely as he will not be in the shadow of any major super heroes.

, this project will allow fans to get to know him more closely as he will not be in the shadow of any major super heroes. That leads to a point made by Selim about how different this story is from the ones Marvel has typically told in the MCU: "The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, 'Nobody flies in the air in the show.' I realized, 'Yeah, they're doing something very different, and that's exciting.'"

The upcoming issue of Total Film Magazine, which will be available Thursday, May 25, will feature more on Secret Invasion.

More on Secret Invasion:

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.

Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull

Vanity Fair released some new images and some very interesting new details

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.