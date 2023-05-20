Reedy Creek Firefighters Vote to Approve New Contract

Reedy Creek firefighters, who serve and protect Walt Disney World, have voted in favor of a new employment contract, according to WESH.
- The new contract promises pay raises and more manpower and comes after the Reedy Creek Fire union has been working on it for years.
- According to union president Joe Shirey, the firefighters have been working under an expired contract for years.
- Shirey says members of the union spent the week voting on the new contract, which was approved Friday with 80% of the 185 members voting in favor.
- Shirey expressed his feelings toward the result:
- "There's a huge level of relief. We have a level of open communication dialogue that we've never experienced before here."
- Under the new contract, the starting pay for firefighters would increase to $65,000 and EMS starting pay would increase from $40,000 to $54,000.
- The department now plans to hire 25 additional 25 firefighters and 12 more EMS paramedics, something Shirey says they have struggled with in the past:
- "We were having a major recruitment problem previously. So we're very happy. Our daily firefighters staffing will go from a minimum of 32 firefighters to 44 by the end of this contract."
- They also plan to hire more firefighters and paramedics in the next two to three years.
- Additionally, the team will also have four extra ambulances and a staffed ladder truck, another much-needed improvement after they had to use SUVs to respond to emergencies since their own rescue units needed repairs, according to WESH.
- The agreement on the new contract is with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, who will have to give their final approval.