Reedy Creek Firefighters Vote to Approve New Contract

Reedy Creek firefighters, who serve and protect Walt Disney World, have voted in favor of a new employment contract, according to WESH.

The new contract promises pay raises and more manpower and comes after the Reedy Creek Fire union has been working on it for years.

According to union president Joe Shirey, the firefighters have been working under an expired contract for years.

Shirey says members of the union spent the week voting on the new contract, which was approved Friday with 80% of the 185 members voting in favor.

Shirey expressed his feelings toward the result: "There's a huge level of relief. We have a level of open communication dialogue that we've never experienced before here."

Under the new contract, the starting pay for firefighters would increase to $65,000 and EMS starting pay would increase from $40,000 to $54,000.

The department now plans to hire 25 additional 25 firefighters and 12 more EMS paramedics, something Shirey says they have struggled with in the past: "We were having a major recruitment problem previously. So we're very happy. Our daily firefighters staffing will go from a minimum of 32 firefighters to 44 by the end of this contract."

They also plan to hire more firefighters and paramedics in the next two to three years.

Additionally, the team will also have four extra ambulances and a staffed ladder truck, another much-needed improvement after they had to use SUVs to respond to emergencies since their own rescue units needed repairs, according to WESH.

The agreement on the new contract is with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, who will have to give their final approval.