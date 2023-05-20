Tiny “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”-Inspired Menu Offered by Uber Eats in the UK

In honor of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuania now streaming on Disney+, Uber Eats is offering a tiny menu for MArvel fans in the UK, according to Evening Standard.
- The ant-sized menu is called The Quantum Cafe and it features a variety of tiny treats, like miniature sushi, a chocolate gateau, fish and chips, chow mein, pizza, veggie burger, salad, dal, naan bread and samosas.
- And for dessert, you can enjoy some mini… mini donuts.
- The Quantum Cafe is being offered by Uber Eats in London, Bristol and Manchester for £5.99.
- Proceeds from The Quantum Cafe are being donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
- Plus, 10 customers who enjoy this Ant-Man-inspired menu will receive an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie poster, signed by actors Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilley.
What they’re saying:
- Matthew Price, regional general manager of Uber Eats in UKI, northern Europe:“While this tasting menu might be tiny, it still delivers the big flavors Uber Eats customers love. We know our customers enjoy watching Disney+ while enjoying their deliveries and, hopefully, our new offering will allow fans of Ant-Man and the Wasp to eat just like their favorite Super Heroes!”
- Katrina Shaw from Make-A-Wish UK: “We’re really grateful to Uber Eats for their help to give critically ill children a chance to have their wishes come true. Every child deserves a childhood and the power of a wish can bring light and joy to children and their families, and help create magical memories that last a lifetime. We hope as many people as possible tuck into this special menu and help us grant many more wishes to come.”
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can watch Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+ now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now