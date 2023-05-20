Tiny “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”-Inspired Menu Offered by Uber Eats in the UK

In honor of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuania now streaming on Disney+, Uber Eats is offering a tiny menu for MArvel fans in the UK, according to Evening Standard.

The ant-sized menu is called The Quantum Cafe and it features a variety of tiny treats, like miniature sushi, a chocolate gateau, fish and chips, chow mein, pizza, veggie burger, salad, dal, naan bread and samosas.

And for dessert, you can enjoy some mini… mini donuts.

The Quantum Cafe is being offered by Uber Eats in London, Bristol and Manchester for £5.99.

Proceeds from The Quantum Cafe are being donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Plus, 10 customers who enjoy this Ant-Man-inspired menu will receive an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

What they’re saying:

Matthew Price, regional general manager of Uber Eats in UKI, northern Europe: “While this tasting menu might be tiny, it still delivers the big flavors Uber Eats customers love. We know our customers enjoy watching Disney+ while enjoying their deliveries and, hopefully, our new offering will allow fans of Ant-Man and the Wasp to eat just like their favorite Super Heroes!”

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.

You can watch Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here