New Trailer, Character Posters Released for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

A new trailer and a series of character posters have been released for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.

First off, the new trailer addresses the question of why Fury has not called in any of the Avengers to handle this situation.

Fury, not knowing who he can trust during this invasion of shapeshifting aliens, explains that he needs to fight this war alone.

We also get to see more of Emilia Clarke as G’iah, the daughter of Talos, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik, the leader of the Skrull invasion.

Additionally a series of 10 character posters for the series.

Of course, this may be the first time a series of character posters could actually be all for the same character. You never know who is who they say they are and who is a Skrull in disguise. As Disney+ points out in their tweet

The posters highlight (or at least appear to highlight) Nick Fury, Talos, James Rhodes, Sonya Falsworth, G’iah, Gravik, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Priscilla and Pagon.

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.