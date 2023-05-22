Cue the Halloween Madness! Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck Candy Corn Funko Pop! Available for Pre-Order

If you can’t stop thinking about Halloween even though it’s only May, you’re in good company. Over at Entertainment Earth they’re getting ready for the return of some very cool Disney Pop! figures who are all dressed up for trick-or-treat!

Halloween is still a way off but that’s all the more reason to prepare for the season! And there’s no better decoration than Funko Pop!

Disney Trick or Treat Minnie Mouse Pop! Vinyl Figure

Minnie is dressed as a Witch, complete with a pointed hat shaped like a piece of candy corn. Her blouse is white while her skirt is yellow and she finishes the look with an orange belt and boots. She’s showing off a piece of candy in her right hand and holding a purple bag in her left.

Disney Trick or Treat Donald Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure

Meanwhile her buddy Donald has given up on the idea of subtlety and went full on candy corn. That’s right, he’s dressed as a giant piece of the sweet treat, but don’t worry, he’s still got his signature blue cap. He looks quite content at the moment, probably because he hasn’t noticed his big sack of candy split at the button and his acquired treats are spilling on the ground!

Both Disney Halloween Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth .

