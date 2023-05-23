Disneyland Paris Union Cast Members Hold Strike on Main Street U.S.A.

Disneyland Paris and France as a whole are no strangers to industrial action, but it doesn’t typically take place within the park. Today however, Disneyland Paris cast members have gone on strike inside the park itself, canceling shows and putting on a display along Main Street U.S.A.
What’s Happening:
- According to Twitter account DLP Report, the Disneyland Paris Union UNSA called for a general cast member strike today, May 23rd as part of some of the cast’s ongoing fight for better pay and working conditions.
- Around 10:30 a.m., Main Street U.S.A. was cleared due to a group of striking cast members performing on stage.
- An early and the 4:10 p.m performance of “Dream… and Shine Brighter!” were canceled, although the 12:25 p.m. performance went on as scheduled.
- The 4:50pm performance of Rhythms of the Pride Lands was also canceled.
- Disney Stars on Parade was also officially canceled ahead of its 5:45 p.m. scheduled time.
