Disneyland Paris Union Cast Members Hold Strike on Main Street U.S.A.

Disneyland Paris and France as a whole are no strangers to industrial action, but it doesn’t typically take place within the park. Today however, Disneyland Paris cast members have gone on strike inside the park itself, canceling shows and putting on a display along Main Street U.S.A.

What’s Happening:

According to Twitter account DLP Report

Around 10:30 a.m., Main Street U.S.A. was cleared due to a group of striking cast members performing on stage.

Striking Disneyland Paris Cast Members have arrived in Town Square: pic.twitter.com/bxJr2zLFmH — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

Video: Disneyland Paris Cast Members are demonstrating on Main Street. They are requesting better pay and working conditions: pic.twitter.com/JnRoSBUzxi — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

An early and the 4:10 p.m performance of “Dream… and Shine Brighter!”

🫧 The 12:25pm showing of “Dream… and Shine Brighter” was performed as planned: pic.twitter.com/eLdmGO8zw5 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

The 4:10pm performance of “Dream… and Shine Brighter” has been canceled due to today’s Cast Member strike: pic.twitter.com/vMnmYXNjQt — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

The 4:50pm performance of Rhythms of the Pride Lands was also canceled.

The 4:50pm performance of “Rhythms of the Pride Lands” was also canceled. “Disney Stars on Parade” is very likely to get canceled as well. pic.twitter.com/JQqOmc4QYM — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

Stars on Parade now officially canceled ahead of its 5:45pm scheduled time, due to the ongoing Cast Member strike. pic.twitter.com/AGoKiSVTzO — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023