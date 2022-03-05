Video: Disneyland Paris’ Disney Stars on Parade

While the rest of Disneyland Paris is excited for the festivities of the 30th anniversary celebration, we were able to catch a performance of the Disney Stars of Parade as it rolled through the park this weekend!
What’s Happening:
- We’ve been at Disneyland Paris as the resort kicks off their 30th anniversary festivities, and while we were at the park, we were able to take in a performance of the Disney Stars on Parade as it makes its way through the park.
- Every afternoon, guests at Disneyland Paris can take in a performance of this parade as it makes its way through the park, bringing favorite stories to magical life.
- Some of the float units include:
- Mickey Mouse and Friends
- Toy Story
- The Lion King
- Frozen
- Maleficent as a Fire-Breathing Dragon
- Finding Nemo
- Originally debuted in 2017 as part of the 25th anniversary of the Disneyland Paris Resort, Disney Stars on Parade has entertained guests since, though it did go into a hiatus with the park closures due to the global pandemic in March of 2020.
- The parade had its triumphant return in January of this year.
What They’re Saying:
- Show Director, Emmanuel Lenormand: "One of my proudest career achievements is Disney Stars on Parade. It took many artists and Disney Characters working every day for more than a year to create the 2,050 costumes and 650 pairs of shoes for the parade. The costumes are still dazzling today!"