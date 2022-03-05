Video: Disneyland Paris’ Disney Stars on Parade

While the rest of Disneyland Paris is excited for the festivities of the 30th anniversary celebration, we were able to catch a performance of the Disney Stars of Parade as it rolled through the park this weekend!

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, guests at Disneyland Paris can take in a performance of this parade as it makes its way through the park, bringing favorite stories to magical life.

Some of the float units include: Mickey Mouse and Friends Toy Story The Lion King Frozen Maleficent as a Fire-Breathing Dragon Finding Nemo

Originally debuted in 2017 as part of the 25th anniversary of the Disneyland Paris Resort, Disney Stars on Parade has entertained guests since, though it did go into a hiatus with the park closures due to the global pandemic in March of 2020.

The parade had its triumphant return in January of this year.

What They’re Saying:

Show Director, Emmanuel Lenormand: "One of my proudest career achievements is Disney Stars on Parade. It took many artists and Disney Characters working every day for more than a year to create the 2,050 costumes and 650 pairs of shoes for the parade. The costumes are still dazzling today!"