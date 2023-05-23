RockLove Previews Flora Collection of Stacker Rings Inspired by Disney Princesses

Spring has bloomed and summer is growing ever closer, so RockLove is taking this opportunity to explore a magical garden inspired by Disney Princesses! The jewelry company has revealed their upcoming Flora Collection that consists of beautiful flower stacker rings designed after Disney’s leading ladies.

A new Disney collection is about the sprout at RockLove and we can’t wait! This time, the handcrafted jewelry selection is inspired by six Disney Princesses and the flowers that are featured in their stories.

The beautiful assortment features two rings with sculpted flowers, vines, stems and leaves that are accented in with crystals and cubic zirconia for a dazzling, elegant look that have you feeling like royalty.

Each Princess is represented with a set of two separate rings that fit together when worn stacked on the same finger. For this collection RockLove spotlights: Belle – Rose Tiana – Water Lily Rapunzel – Sundrop Flower Moana – Hibiscus Mulan – Cherry Blossom Jasmine – Lotus

Select items are available in sterling silver, rose gold plated and 14K yellow gold plated finishes and prices range from $99-$115.

Belle

“The first ring features a sculpted rose blossom cradling a dazzling white cubic zirconia crystal, encircled on either side by rose leaves and textured stems which weave around the finger. The second ring features four additional accent crystals among matching woven stems.”

Disney X RockLove DISNEY BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Belle Rose Stacker Rings

Sterling Silver $99

Sterling Silver $99 Rose Gold Plated $115

Jamine

“The first ring features a sculpted lotus blossom encircled by textured stems which weave around the finger. The second ring features scintillating white central and accent cubic zirconia crystals among swooping fronds and matching woven stems.”

Disney X RockLove DISNEY ALADDIN Jasmine Lotus Stacker Rings

Sterling Silver $99

14K Yellow Gold Plated $115

Mulan

“The first ring features a sculpted cherry blossom with glittering cubic zirconia cluster, surrounded by smaller crystal blooms and textured stems which weave around the finger. The second ring features unopened cherry blossom buds among matching woven branches.”

Disney X RockLove DISNEY MULAN Mulan Cherry Blossom Stacker Rings

Sterling Silver $99

Rose Gold Plated $115

Moana

“The first ring features a sculpted hibiscus bloom, flanked by realistic leaves and textured stems which weave around the finger. The second ring features white gleaming cubic zirconia accent crystals among matching foliage and woven branches.”

Disney X RockLove DISNEY MOANA Moana Hibiscus Stacker Rings

Sterling Silver $99

Rose Gold Plated $115

Tangled

“The first ring features a sculpted sundrop flower cradling four flashing white cubic zirconia crystals, encircled by leaves and textured stems which weave around the finger. The second ring features an additional accent crystal among leafy fronds and matching woven stems.”

Disney X RockLove DISNEY TANGLED Rapunzel Sundrop Flower Stacker Rings

Sterling Silver $99

14K Yellow Gold Plated $115

Tiana

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, this graceful ring set honors Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. The first ring features a sculpted water lily blossom with sparkling white cubic zirconia crystals, bordered by textured stems which weave around the finger. The second ring features flourishing flower petals and additional accent crystals among matching woven stems.

Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Tiana Water Lily Stacker Rings

Sterling Silver $99

14K Yellow Gold Plated $115

More RockLove Princess Jewelry:

Last fall as part of the D23 Expo 2022, RockLove introduced a series of Keepsake Pendant Necklaces designed after Disney Princesses. The collection features: Tiana, Mulan, Elsa (silver only), Belle, Rapunzel, and Ariel.

