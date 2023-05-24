Disney TV Animation Shares Quick Look Behind The Scenes of “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

Disney TV Animation has shared a quick glimpse into the animation procedures that help bring the dead to life in the hit Disney Channel series, The Ghost and Molly McGee.

Ever wondered what a technical director does? @broodfable is taking us behind the scenes on #TheGhostAndMollyMcGee to find out 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LZoM2agSLV — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) May 24, 2023

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the animation processes that helped bring a scene in The Ghost and Molly McGee to life.

to life. In the clip above, one of the series’ technical directors shows how some ghostly effects were done using a combination of software, including Harmony and After Effects.

We also see how even though the series is produced digitally, it still largely incorporates hand-drawn animation techniques and efforts.

Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth ( LEGO Star Wars : The Freemaker Adventures ), along with executive producer Steve Loter ( Kim Possible) , the series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery.

), along with executive producer Steve Loter ( , the series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery. The series stars Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch), with the additional main series voice cast including Jordan Klepper ( Klepper) as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol ) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz ( Steven Universe ) as the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother.

as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano ) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz ( ) as the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother. Though the video above mentions a sneak peek at the second season of the series, we are already almost halfway through the second season where Molly, Scratch, and the rest of the McGee family encounter and befriend new neighbors – who happen to be ghost hunters with their own webseries. We also have already been teased with learning a little about Scratch’s life when he was alive, alongside more adventures with Molly and Scratch’s friends like Libby, Andrea, and Geoff.

You can watch The Ghost and Molly McGee now on Disney Channel and on Disney+