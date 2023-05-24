Photos: More Updates on Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida

We visited Universal Studios Florida recently and took a look at some more progress as work continues on Minion Land.

First off, we should mention that as of this morning (Wednesday, May 24th), a new “Minion Land” sign has been installed at the front of the new land. We will be sure to update as soon as we get a chance to see it for ourselves.

In the meantime, the entrance and outside of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast appears to be more or less completed as there haven’t been many noticeable changes in recent weeks.

The most noticeable new addition is of course the giant pink cupcake with a minion on top on the corner of the street, across from the new attraction. This can be seen on top of what will eventually be a sweets shop called Bake My Day

About Bake My Day:

Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.

Beyond Bake My Day, guests can see much of the facade of both Freeze Ray Pops and the Illumination theater, as work continues on both.

About Freeze Ray Pops:

Guests can cool off with a visit to Freeze Ray Pops, featuring a variety of colorful popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions and Vector – along with beverages.

About Illumination Theater:

Guests can meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film “Sing” – Rosita, Gunter and Johnny – at an outdoor Illumination Theater facade.

Work has also begun on installing the “Minion Cafe” sign in front of the highly anticipated new eatery. Below, you can see the ongoing work on the sign and entrance and the concept art for the finished product.

About Illumination’s Minion Cafe

It’s Minions in the kitchen, mischief in the dining room, and tons of tasty food at the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe – the marquee dining location within Minion Land.

This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: the Kitchen – where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu; the Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items; and the Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more.

Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

And finally, on the far corner of Minion Land, guests can see the top of Pop-A-Nana.

About Pop-A-Nana:

Banana-flavored popcorn, anyone? This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of cute popcorn buckets, including the Minion Selfie bucket.

​​More on Minion Land

Guests can also discover murals, photo ops and more throughout Minion Land that celebrate additional characters from popular Illumination films.

Minion Land is yet another example of how Universal Destinations & Experiences is raising the bar on immersive storytelling for the entire family using beloved stories and franchises often seen in films.

This follows exciting news earlier in the year where the company announced plans to build a one-of-kind, original theme park