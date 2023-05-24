Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discount Increases for a Limited Time Starting May 31st

Right now is the perfect time to be an annual pass holder at Walt Disney World. Between May 31 and June 30, there will be an increase in your passholder discount.

What's Happening:

Calling all Annual Passholders, enjoy special increases to select discounts from May 31 to June 30, 2023.

Merchandise Discounts:

During this time, the Passholder merchandise discount at select Disney-owned and -operated merchandise locations across Walt Disney World Resort will temporarily increase from 20% to 30%.

Food and Beverage Discounts:

Annual Passholders can enjoy an increase from 10% to 20% on discounts for food and nonalcoholic beverages at select locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

20% discount applies to the regular price of food and nonalcoholic beverages (excluding applicable tax and gratuity) from May 31 to June 30, 2023.

Outdoor Kitchens:

From May 31 through June 30, 2023, Annual Passholders receive 20% off at select Outdoor Kitchens when using a cashless form of payment.

Participating Locations:

Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market

BRUNCHCOT

EPCOT Farmers Feast

Florida Fresh

La Isla Fresca

Magnolia Terrace

Northern Bloom

Pineapple Promenade

Refreshment Outpost

Refreshment Port

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

The Citrus Blossom

The Honey Bee-stro hosted by National Honey Board

The Land Cart hosted by AdventHealth

Trowel & Trellis hosted by Impossible