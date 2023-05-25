Get Caught Up in Fashion Fun with New “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Apparel from BoxLunch

Let’s face it, we could all use some Marvel fashion in our wardrobes but settling on the perfect product can be stressful. Fortunately, BoxLunch has a heroic selection of apparel, accessories and collectibles in-stock inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Additionally, a separate collection celebrating the legacy of Spider-Man will also be launching in-store and online. This collection features iconography from the super hero’s history across apparel, accessories and more.

Where to Shop:

Guests will find the full assortment available now in BoxLunch stores and online at BoxLunch.com

What They’re Saying:

Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing: "Our fans are passionate about their fandoms, and Spider-Man has been a fan-favorite at BoxLunch for many years. We are happy for fans to be able to show their love for Spider-Man with our two new collections.”

More Spider-Verse Merch:

Love what you see here? Check out even more Spider-Man apparel from BoxLunch’s sibling brands Hot Topic and Her Universe

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023