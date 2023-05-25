Get Caught Up in Fashion Fun with New “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Apparel from BoxLunch

Let’s face it, we could all use some Marvel fashion in our wardrobes but settling on the perfect product can be stressful. Fortunately, BoxLunch has a heroic selection of apparel, accessories and collectibles in-stock inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2, BoxLunch is launching a new collection inspired by the film and its iconic super heroes.
- Apparel and accessories within this collection span men, women and kids and include jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, pajama pants and backpacks.
- The collection is perfect for fans to showcase their love for Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman and the entire team of Spider-People.
Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Additionally, a separate collection celebrating the legacy of Spider-Man will also be launching in-store and online. This collection features iconography from the super hero’s history across apparel, accessories and more.
Where to Shop:
- Guests will find the full assortment available now in BoxLunch stores and online at BoxLunch.com. Prices range from $6.90-$79.90.
What They’re Saying:
- Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing: "Our fans are passionate about their fandoms, and Spider-Man has been a fan-favorite at BoxLunch for many years. We are happy for fans to be able to show their love for Spider-Man with our two new collections.”
More Spider-Verse Merch:
- Love what you see here? Check out even more Spider-Man apparel from BoxLunch’s sibling brands Hot Topic and Her Universe.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023