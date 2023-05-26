Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of “Finding Nemo” with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Celebrate 20 years of fish-filled memories in Finding Nemo with this adorable keepsake, exclusive to D23 Gold Members.

Inspired by Finding Nemo – Nemo, an adventurous young clownfish, is unexpectedly taken from his Great Barrier Reef home to a dentist’s office aquarium. It’s up to his worrisome father Marlin and his friendly but forgetful regal blue tang fish Dory to bring Nemo home—meeting vegetarian sharks, surfer dude turtles, hypnotic jellyfish, hungry seagulls, and more along the way.

Go beyond the sea with this amazing D23 Gold Member exclusive pin, a totally awesome way to "shell-ebrate" 20 years of Finding Nemo. The premium pin features Nemo, Bubbles, and the tank's special Treasure Chest, which flips open to display "20″ for 20 years.

The Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 via shopDisney.

D23 Gold Members can also get their hands on an exclusive pin celebrating the 40th anniversary of Journey into Imagination EPCOT

Not a D23 Gold Member? Celebrate by streaming Finding Nemo and Finding Dory on Disney+