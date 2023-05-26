Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Journey into Imagination with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Fire up the Dream Mobile—It’s time to journey into imagination with Dreamfinder, Figment, and this inspiring pin celebrating 40 years of the iconic EPCOT attraction.

D23 Exclusive Journey Into Imagination 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin

Inspired by the iconic attraction, Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT. Following the cheery purveyor of inspiration—Dreamfinder and his mischievous companion who’s two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, horns of a steer, but a lovable fellow—Figment!

Since its opening in 1983, Journey Into Imagination with Figment

This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is an imaginative way to celebrate 40 Figment-filled years of Journey Into Imagination. The pin features Dreamfinder, Figment, and the Dream Mobile from the original iteration of the attraction in 1983. Perfect for anyone searching the universe for sounds, colors, ideas… anything that sparks the imagination!

The Dreamfinder and Figment – Journey Into Imagination 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,500, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 via shopDisney.