Minion Land Marquee Fully Uncovered at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has shared a first look at the fully uncovered Minion Land marquee, welcoming guests into the reimagined area of Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

The marquee for Minion Land is located just in front of the new Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction, near the Betty Boop Store.

22 of your favorite Minions can be found climbing around the marquee, even an Evil Minion!

Minion Land on Illumination Ave. is an immersive new area created in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination.

Guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, savor tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe, snack on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana, and meet fan-favorite characters along the way.

