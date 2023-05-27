Minion Land Marquee Fully Uncovered at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has shared a first look at the fully uncovered Minion Land marquee, welcoming guests into the reimagined area of Universal Studios Florida.
What’s Happening:
- The marquee for Minion Land is located just in front of the new Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction, near the Betty Boop Store.
- 22 of your favorite Minions can be found climbing around the marquee, even an Evil Minion!
- Minion Land on Illumination Ave. is an immersive new area created in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination.
- Guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, savor tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe, snack on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana, and meet fan-favorite characters along the way.
- Nearby in Universal Studios Florida, check out the newly opened Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store.
