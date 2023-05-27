Disney Channel Releases Trailer and Key Art for Season 2 of “The Villains of Valley View”

Disney Channel has released the official trailer and key art for the second season of The Villains of Valley View, which premieres on Thursday, June 15th.

follows a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and adopt “normalcy” in suburbia. After defeating Onyx, the leader of all villains, Amy and her family return to their undercover lives in Valley View. Throughout season two, the Maddens must overcome new challenges to protect their secret as exciting discoveries are made, family secrets are exposed, and unexpected feelings arise…all while a powerful teen villain plots her revenge against the family.

Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) as Havoc/Amy leads the clever ensemble cast including: Lucy Davis (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Under Wraps) as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos, Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley, and Patricia Belcher (The Week of) recurs as Celia.

The Villains of Valley View is created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore ( Lab Rats ), who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The Villains of Valley View is created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore (Lab Rats), who also serve as executive producers and showrunners. Season 2 of The Villains of Valley View premieres with two episodes on Thursday, June 15th at 8:00 p.m. on Disney Channel, with episodes streaming the next day on Disney+.

Following the season 2 premiere at 9:00 p.m. is the all-new series, Pretty Freekin Scary.

. Check out our interviews with the cast of The Villains of Valley View from the season 2 wrap party last week in the video below: